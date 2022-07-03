TDP activists stage sit-in protest opposing hike in bus fares

Machlipatnam: Senior TDP leader and former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao came down heavily on the State government for increasing of RTC bus fares and demanded the government to roll back the hike immediately.

He along with some TDP leaders and cadres staged a protest in front of the RTC bus stand in Machilipatnam on Saturday.

The TDP leaders have cleaned the buses and staged a sit-in demonstration on the main road to express their protest. Speaking on the occasion, Konakalla said the government has imposed a burden of Rs 2,175 crore on common people by increasing the bus ticket charges.

He further said the government was also planning to sell the RTC lands and other properties. He said people were facing hardships in the YSRCP rule with the increase in electricity bills and rise of the prices of essential commodities.

He said people would teach a lesson to the YSRCP government for its anti-peoples policies and misrule. Konakalla pointed out that RTC employees were also betrayed by the government as they were not paid arrears as promised by the government.