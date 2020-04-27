TDP alleges government over COVID-19 cases in Raj Bhavan, YSRCP retorts back

War of words erupted between YSRCP and TDP after four staff members of Raj Bhavan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. In this backdrop, TDP leaders alleged that the Raj Bhavan employees were affected with coronavirus due to the swear-in ceremony of current SEC Kanagaraj held at Raj Bhavan. The TDP alleged that YSRCP government's insensitive decisions that are increasing the coronavirus cases.

However, later Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana has retorted against TDP leaders. Mopidevi said TDP leaders in the state have sent sleeper cells to spread coronavirus. He raised doubts over the TDP for increasing Corona positive cases. "Chandrababu will resort any level to blame Jagan's govt and the public, " Mopidevi said.

Earlier, former minister and TDP leader Jawahar said that the Corona has hit Raj Bhavan after election commissioner Kanagaraj was sworn in on the 11th of this month. "CM Jagan has to answer to the public how Kanagaraj was sworn in as an election officer during a disaster like Corona, " Jawahar said.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 80 new positive cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 1177. The state nodal officer has released the media health bulletin on Monday. According to the bulletin, 33 cases were registered in Krishna district, 23 in Guntur district, 13 in Kurnool, 7 in Nellore district, 3 in West Godavari district and one in Srikakulam district. The total number of active cases is 911.