TDP alliance candidates set records in Srikakulam

Srikakulam : TDP-led alliance candidates set record in the district by achieving remarkable majority. In Srikakulam parliament constituency, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu won with 3,14,107 votes majority against his rival YSRCP candidate Perada Tilak.

Earlier in 2014 election also, Rammohan Naidu won with 1,27,572 votes majority against his rival YSRCP candidate Reddy Shanthi. Again, he broke his own record and sets new record in current election. Elections were held 20 times in the seat since 1952 to till 2024. He also achieved hat-trick by winning third time.

In Srikakulam Assembly seat, TDP alliance new candidate Gondu Sankar won with a record level majority of 52,521 against his rival YSRCP candidate Dharmana Prasada Rao. It is major achievement as a new candidate defeated senior leader and senior minister.

In Amadalavalasa, TDP alliance candidate Kuna Ravi Kumar won with 35,032 votes’ majority against his rival YSRCP candidate Tammineni Sitaram. Ravi Kumar gets nationwide attention by defeating Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

The majority achieve by Ravi Kumar is a record in this seat. Here elections were held for 12 times so far since 1978 from its formation and present majority is the highest in this segment. In 2009 elections, the then Congress candidate Boddepalli Satyavathi won with 16,209 votes majority against her rival Sitaram which was highest in this segment thus far but Ravi Kumar broke it.