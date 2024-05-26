Live
TDP alliance pins hopes on split in YSRCP votes in Tekkali
TDP-led alliance leaders are expecting that their candidate Kinjarapu Atchannaidu in Tekkali Assembly constituency will win in the elections.
The party is counting on anti-incumbency, rifts among YSRCP leaders in the constituency.
The ruling party candidate Duvvada Srinivas has no cordial relations with his own party mandal and village-level leaders in Tekkali, Kotabommali, Santhabommali and Nandigam mandals.
Second, Srinivas has disputes with his own family members and several issues arose among them in the last one year.
Another interesting point is YSRCP candidate Srinivas’s own brother Duvvada Srikanth is residing in Palasa doing business there.
Initially, he worked for YSRCP in 2019 elections and later on differences erupted with the Palasa YSRCP MLA and minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju. Against this backdrop, Duvvada Srikanth joined TDP leaving YSRCP.
The YSRCP candidate and his followers believe that women and old age pensioners are in favour of YSRCP.
The party leaders are relying on favourable voting in Santhabommali mandal in the wake of setting of foundation stone for Mulapeta sea port and settlement of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package for oustees.
YSRCP leaders are expecting positive response from people of all sections.