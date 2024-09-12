TDP allocated with new office allocation in New Parliament

Live
In a significant development for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Lok Sabha Secretariat has allocated a new office to the party in the newly constructed Parliament building. This allocation is part of a broader initiative to provide parliamentary party offices to various parties within the current Lok Sabha.
The TDP's new office, F09, is located on the first floor of the new Parliament, a prime location that also houses the offices of the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. This change marks a transition from the party's previous office, which was situated in the Old Parliament building, specifically in Samvidhan Sadan.
The decision to allocate new office spaces follows requests from various parliamentary parties, many of which have expressed interest in retaining their offices in the Old Parliament premises. In total, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has granted office spaces to ten parties, including prominent parties such as the BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Janata Dal United.
As the TDP prepares to commence its parliamentary activities from the new office, this move is expected to bolster the party's presence and operational capacity within the government's framework.