TDP almost finalised seven seats in Nellore, official announcement awaited

It seems that the Telugu Desam Party has almost finalised the candidates for seven seats in Nellore district. The candidates are as follows:

1. Nellore Town - Ponguru Narayana

2. Nellore Rural - Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

3. Atmakur - Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

4. Sarvepalli - Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

5. Venkatagiri - Kurugundla Ramakrishna

6. Gudur - Pasham Sunil Kumar

7. Kavali - TD nominee Kavya Krishna Reddy

It is mentioned that there has been discussion and deliberation regarding the Nellore seat within the TD party. However, a final decision is yet to be made regarding the Nellore Urban seat as Jana Sena is urging for it as it was won by Praja Rajyam in the past.

