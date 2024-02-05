Live
- Realme Valentine's Day Sale: Exciting Deals on Narzo Series
- Police serves notice to Atishi on AAP’s claims
- Vidudala Rajini seems to be facing tough situation in Guntur West
- Being compelled to join BJP, but won't: Kejriwal
- Raj artisans’ craft finds place at UAE’s first Hindu temple
- Yogi govt tables its largest budget at Rs 7.36 lakh cr
- Higher cash seizures recorded by I-T in Assembly polls: CBDT
- ‘True Lover’ to debut in theatres on Feb 10
- IIT-Bombay Racing tops overall at 'Formula Bharat 2024'
- PM Modi to unveil projects worth Rs 1,330 cr in Goa
Just In
TDP almost finalised seven seats in Nellore, official announcement awaited
Highlights
It seems that the Telugu Desam Party has almost finalised the candidates for seven seats in Nellore district.
It seems that the Telugu Desam Party has almost finalised the candidates for seven seats in Nellore district. The candidates are as follows:
1. Nellore Town - Ponguru Narayana
2. Nellore Rural - Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
3. Atmakur - Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
4. Sarvepalli - Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy
5. Venkatagiri - Kurugundla Ramakrishna
6. Gudur - Pasham Sunil Kumar
7. Kavali - TD nominee Kavya Krishna Reddy
It is mentioned that there has been discussion and deliberation regarding the Nellore seat within the TD party. However, a final decision is yet to be made regarding the Nellore Urban seat as Jana Sena is urging for it as it was won by Praja Rajyam in the past.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS