TDP and Jana Sena leaders join YSRCP in Visakhapatnam

Leaders from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party have joined the YSR Congress Party (YCP) in Visakhapatnam. The leaders from wards 57, 60, and 61 were impressed by the policies of the YCP and decided to switch sides. Among those who joined the YCP were 57th Ward Jana Sena President Kolana Mani Prasad, 60th Ward Jana Sena Senior Leader Sana Bangarraju, 61st Ward TDP Senior Leader Wakada Sunny Yadav, and 92nd Ward TDP Senior Leader Edla Ashok.

Rajya Sabha member YV Subbareddy played a key role in welcoming these leaders into the party. He personally wrapped YCP scarves around them and invited them to join the party. Subbareddy emphasized the need for hard work to ensure the victory of YCP candidate Anand Kumar in the upcoming elections. He assured the new members that their efforts would be recognized and that there is a bright future in the party.

Subbareddy also pointed out the positive atmosphere surrounding the YCP in the constituency and urged the new members to capitalize on this momentum. The event was attended by 60th Ward Corporator PV Suresh. With these new additions to the party, the YSR Congress Party is further strengthening its presence in Visakhapatnam.



















































