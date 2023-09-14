TDP and Janasena will contest together for the future of AP says Pawan Kalyan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Janasena President Pawan Kalyan clarified that Janasena and Telugu Desam parties will go to the polls together. Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan, TDP politburo member Nandamuri Balakrishna, and national general secretary Nara Lokesh trio met TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the Central Jail on Thursday afternoon at 12-15 p.m. According to the jail rules, a maximum of three people can be given Mulakat, so all three of them went to Babu at the same time.

After about 40 minutes of discussions, they came out.

Pawan Kalyan said that this Mulakat is very important for Andhra Pradesh. He said that till now he was thinking about whether to go with Telugu Desam or not, but today he has taken a decision. He said that his preference is for the three parties TDP, Janasena, and BJP to move forward together against Jagan's anarchic regime.

Later, Pawan Kalyan said that his wish is for AP to do well. That is why I have taken this decision. They are tired of Jagan's rule. Andhra Pradesh is no longer in a position to bear his anarchy. Pawan warned the officials that if they believed Jagan and acted like this, they would drown.

He said that their first goal is to establish a joint action committee of both parties and achieve coordination between the two parties. The issue of seat adjustment in the election will be considered when the time comes.

He said that the situation will not change if they compete separately. He said that he believes that the BJP will also join this. He said that he does not think that Prime Minister Modi does not know what Jagan is doing. He said that he personally never complained about Jagan to the Prime Minister.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who stopped me from coming to Andhra Pradesh by placing thousands of policemen at the Telangana border, said Pawan Kalyan. He questioned what the common man would do in this situation.