TDP and YSRCP accuse each other of indulging in bogus votes in electoral rolls. Full ECI may visit AP soon

New Delhi: The issue of bogus votes has reached the doorstep of Election Commission of India as the opposition TDP and the ruling YSRCP lodged protests and counter protests with the ECI on Monday evening.

While TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu gave 11 page letter giving all the details of the alleged irregularities indulged in by the YSRCP in removing the names of “genuine” voters and manipulating the voters list.

Later talking to media he said in Vizag East 40,000 votes were removed without following proper procedure and allowed bulk filling of 10,000 form 7 applications. Similarly booths to voters of one family in different polling stations violating rules in Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

In Chandragiri constituency a building was notified as police station which is yet to be constructed. Similarly house to house survey was being conducted by village secretaries without block level officers. TDP complained but there was no action by the authorities, he said. In Kanigiri 000 door number 148 votes another incident no door number 180 votes.

Naidu said in view of the extraordinary and unprecedented situation prevailing he urged the full election commission to visit the state to assess the grave situation and to study the rampant subversion of the electoral practices.

He said ECI had head their complaint and assured to examine it and take all necessary measures to ensure free and fair poll.

The YSRCP in their complaint alleged that it was TDP during its rule between 2014 to 2019 had added 60 lakh bogus voters.















