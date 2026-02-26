TDP and YSRCP members clash in AP legislative council over Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme

The clashes erupted in Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Council after YSRCP members demanded an explanation regarding Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Rayalaseema lift irrigation Scheme.

Botsa Satyanarayana, Leader of the Opposition, strongly criticised the procedure, stating that it was against tradition to move on to a new question before fully answering the previous one. He called for clarity on whether Revanth Reddy’s comments made in the Assembly had been followed.

Tensions escalated into a war of words between TDP and YSRCP members. The YSRCP accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of betraying Rayalaseema, while TDP members countered by alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy had committed an unprecedented betrayal. Slogans were exchanged by both sides, leading the chairman to adjourn the session amid the chaos.



