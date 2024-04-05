Live
- Delhi L-G writes to Saurabh Bharadwaj over 'crumbling' health infrastructure
- India okays export of essential goods to help Maldives despite soured ties
- SC dismisses PIL seeking cooling-off period for bureaucrats before political plunge
- Military leaders need to adapt to changing character of war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan
- Grand celebration of Babu Jagjeevan Ram Jayanti
- India’s forex reserves surge to lifetime high of $645.58 bn
- Vidisha Srivastava shares summer skincare secrets
- Teach a lesson to Congress govt ,which boasted the farmers.Nagu Rao Namaji
- Summer Pregnancy: Dos and Don’ts for Expecting Mothers
- BJP candidate Potuganti Bharath Prasad who helped elderly women who do not get pension
Just In
TDP announces election campaign program in Penukonda
In a grand campaign event held in Vanavolu Gram Panchayat, Gorantla Mandal of Penukonda Constituency, the Telugu Desam Party announced its election campaign program promising various developmental schemes if they come to power.
In a grand campaign event held in Vanavolu Gram Panchayat, Gorantla Mandal of Penukonda Constituency, the Telugu Desam Party announced its election campaign program promising various developmental schemes if they come to power.
The program, spearheaded by parliamentary candidate candidate BK.Parthasarathy Garu, highlighted the implementation of Babu Surety Bhavishat Guarantee, Super Six Schemes announced by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
District President BV. Venkataramudu, along with Constituency Observers Narasimha Rao, were also present at the event which saw a massive turnout of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, and BJP supporters. The campaign emphasized the need for development and progress in the region and urged voters to support the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections.