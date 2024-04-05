  • Menu
TDP announces election campaign program in Penukonda

In a grand campaign event held in Vanavolu Gram Panchayat, Gorantla Mandal of Penukonda Constituency, the Telugu Desam Party announced its election campaign program promising various developmental schemes if they come to power.

The program, spearheaded by parliamentary candidate candidate BK.Parthasarathy Garu, highlighted the implementation of Babu Surety Bhavishat Guarantee, Super Six Schemes announced by former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

District President BV. Venkataramudu, along with Constituency Observers Narasimha Rao, were also present at the event which saw a massive turnout of Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, and BJP supporters. The campaign emphasized the need for development and progress in the region and urged voters to support the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections.

