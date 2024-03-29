Live
Just In
TDP Announces Final List of Candidates for Pending Assembly and Parliament Seats
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has unveiled the final list of candidates for the remaining 9 Assembly and 4 Parliament seats, resolving uncertainties surrounding key constituencies such as Cheepurupalli and Bhimili. In a strategic move, former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been nominated to contest from Bhimili.
Notably, the party has made significant changes in its candidate selection process, opting to replace the nominee for Kadiri with Kandikunta Prasad, the husband of Kandikunta Yashoda, a former MLA. This shift reflects a recalibration of TDP's electoral strategy to optimize its chances in the upcoming elections and bolster its representation across diverse constituencies.
Assembly Candidates:
- Cheepurupalli: Kala Venkatarao
- Bhimili: Ganta Srinivasa Rao
- Singer: K. Venkataramesh Naidu
- Darshi: Gottipati Lakshmi
- Rajampet: Sugawasi Subrahmanyam
- Aluru: Veerabhadra Goud
- Guntakallu: Gummanur Jayaram
- Anantapur Urban: Daggubati Venkateswara Prasad
- Kadiri: Kandikunta Venkata Prasad
Parliamentary Candidates:
- Vizianagaram: Kalishetty Appalanaidu
- Ongole: Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy
- Anantapur: Ambika Lakshminarayana
- Kadapa: Bhupesh Reddy