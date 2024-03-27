TDP assures mega DSC within 60 days of coming to power

Tirupati: In a significant pre-election development, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has made a bold commitment to the youth, pledging to expedite the signing of the mega DSC (District Selection Committee) file within 60 days of assuming power. Speaking directly to the youth during his second-day tour in Kuppam, Naidu also promised to create 20 lakh jobs over the span of five years, with a stipend of Rs.3000 until employment is secured.

Naidu vehemently criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for ignoring his promise to announce a job calendar annually, highlighting that not a single job calendar was released during the past five years. He accused the CM of manipulating the DSC process solely for political gain, emphasising that such actions only betray the trust of the youth. Naidu further denounced Jagan’s priorities, suggesting that while the Chief Minister wants to earn thousands of crores of rupees and his followers should get hundreds of crores. But the youth will get only Rs.5000 jobs.

Assuring that he will be responsible to ensure the future of youth, he asked them to think about their future and that of the state’s. He recalled how the government made changes in the evaluation of Group-1 answer scripts for which notification was issued during TDP tenure in 2018. Naidu warned Jagan Mohan Reddy that no one who spoiled the future of youth will be spared. For their future and for the state's development, he could bring Rs 16 lakh crore investments by going around the world.

Referring to the state capital Amaravati, Naidu said that it has suffered extensive damage with the YSRCP government’s attitude towards it. He criticised the state government's land titling act, citing an instance in Vontimitta where land belonging to Subba Rao was unlawfully taken, leading to the tragic suicide of three members of the family. Naidu emphasised the need to protect property rights and pledged to address such injustices if re-elected.

He also pledged to improve connectivity in Kuppam by linking it with Bengaluru, Kolar and Krishnagiri and ensuring that all passing railways stop in Kuppam. He proposed the construction of an airport in Kuppam to facilitate the export of industrial products and perishables. Additionally, Naidu vowed to revitalise Dravidian University and expand its course offerings.

Meanwhile, Naidu has formally launched a door-to-door campaign in his home turf. By visiting every house at Babu Nagar in the town, he appealed to the people to vote for him and give one lakh majority. On this occasion, he distributed pamphlets about the TDP’s super six schemes to them. The neglected constituency during the last five years will be developed including interest on it, he told the people.

During his campaign some senior citizens took to his notice that their pensions were removed as they are TDP sympathisers. Some others explained their problems with the rising prices and other issues. Naidu told them to be patient for another two months and once the TDP government is in place, everything will be sorted out. Party MP candidate D Prasada Rao was also with him.