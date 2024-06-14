Live
TDP attacking YSRCP activists: Anil Yadav
Narasaraopet: YSRCP leader who unsuccessfully contested from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav said over six lakh voters voted in favour of him in the recently held Lok Sabha election and added that he will honour people’s verdict.
Addressing media here on Thursday, he said TDP activists are attacking the YSRCP activists and it is not correct.
He said they will give some time to the government to implement its promises. He will be available to the party activists and people.
He said they were defeated due to the use of bad language by ministers.
