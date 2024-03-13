Live
- RBI slaps fines on Bank of India & Bandhan Bank for breach of rules
- BJP drops sitting MP from Telangana's Adilabad, four defectors in second list
- Urban health centers inaugurated in Vaikunthapuram and Pullareddy Nagar areas of Kavali
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy has pledged full support to aspiring entrepreneurs
- Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy honoured in Nellore
- Erstwhile West Godavari District President complains on voter list irregularities
- LPU Student gets Rs 2 Lakh prize at National Youth Parliament in New Delhi
- BJP names 20 Maha candidates in 2nd LS list; Gadkari from Nagpur, Pankaja Munde in Beed, 4 MPs axed
- PM Modi to distribute loans to 1 lakh street vendors on March 14
- Time management tips for exams
Just In
TDP, BJP and Jana Sena holds joint programs in Vijayawada West Constituency
In a bid to secure one lakh votes in the upcoming elections, Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP are joining forces in Vijayawada West Constituency.
In a bid to secure one lakh votes in the upcoming elections, Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP are joining forces in Vijayawada West Constituency. Former Janasena West Constituency in-charge, Venkata Mahesh, recently distributed steel tiffins to the street vendors in the local 35th Division to mark the celebration of Ramzan. The initiative was carried out under the leadership of Nayaka Pradeep, with TDP leaders Hanumantha Rao, Nandanamma, and Charles also present.
Mahesh emphasized the importance of unity among the party workers in order to achieve the target of one lakh votes in the constituency. He urged them to refrain from engaging in petty campaigns and to work towards the common goal. The Janasena leaders in West Constituency have been instructed to follow the decisions made in a recent general meeting and to take progressive steps for the development of the region.
Mahesh emphasized the need to stand up against corruption and irregularities, highlighting the courage and fighting strength of the Janasena workers. He also urged the party members to not fall for rumors and to continue working towards the welfare of the West Constituency. Pradeep Raj, who also works for small traders, encouraged participants to further contribute to the program.
Among those present at the event were Venner Shivashankar Suman, Naik Chanti, and Raj. The collaborative efforts of Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP in Vijayawada West Constituency aim to secure a substantial number of votes in the upcoming elections.