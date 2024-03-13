TDP, BJP and Jana Sena holds joint programs in Vijayawada West Constituency

In a bid to secure one lakh votes in the upcoming elections, Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP are joining forces in Vijayawada West Constituency. Former Janasena West Constituency in-charge, Venkata Mahesh, recently distributed steel tiffins to the street vendors in the local 35th Division to mark the celebration of Ramzan. The initiative was carried out under the leadership of Nayaka Pradeep, with TDP leaders Hanumantha Rao, Nandanamma, and Charles also present.

Mahesh emphasized the importance of unity among the party workers in order to achieve the target of one lakh votes in the constituency. He urged them to refrain from engaging in petty campaigns and to work towards the common goal. The Janasena leaders in West Constituency have been instructed to follow the decisions made in a recent general meeting and to take progressive steps for the development of the region.

Mahesh emphasized the need to stand up against corruption and irregularities, highlighting the courage and fighting strength of the Janasena workers. He also urged the party members to not fall for rumors and to continue working towards the welfare of the West Constituency. Pradeep Raj, who also works for small traders, encouraged participants to further contribute to the program.

Among those present at the event were Venner Shivashankar Suman, Naik Chanti, and Raj. The collaborative efforts of Jana Sena, TDP, and BJP in Vijayawada West Constituency aim to secure a substantial number of votes in the upcoming elections.