TDP-BJP-JSP leaders file Lokesh’s nomination

Mangalagiri: TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance leaders submitted nomination papers on behalf of Nara Lokesh at the Municipal Corporation office in Mangalagiri for the upcoming elections.

The leaders of three parties presented two sets of nomination papers to returning officer Rajkumari Gania. Leaders of BC, SC, ST, and minority communities filed the nomination led by TDP coordinator Nandam Abbadiah, Jana Sena coordinator Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and BJP coordinator Panchumurthy Prasad. Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, Damarla Raju, Thota Parthasaradhi, Arudra Bhulakshmi, Akula Jayasatya, Bontu Sambireddy, Ibrahim, Vijay Kumar, Chaganti Poorna, Jyoti Basu, Sanka Balaji Gupta and Minor Babu accompanied them.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP activists and people from across the constituency participated in the nomination programme of TDP national general secretary Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

The rally commenced from the Sitarama temple of Old Mangalagiri, attracting thousands of participants. The main roads of Mangalagiri were adorned in yellow, and the activists and supporters cheered with enthusiasm. Earlier, the three-party leaders performed pujas at Sitarama temple before starting the rally for filing nomination.