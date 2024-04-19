  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP-BJP-JSP leaders file Lokesh’s nomination

TDP-BJP-JSP leaders file Lokesh’s nomination
x
Highlights

Leaders of alliance parties submit two sets of papers to returning officer at Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation office

Mangalagiri: TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance leaders submitted nomination papers on behalf of Nara Lokesh at the Municipal Corporation office in Mangalagiri for the upcoming elections.

The leaders of three parties presented two sets of nomination papers to returning officer Rajkumari Gania. Leaders of BC, SC, ST, and minority communities filed the nomination led by TDP coordinator Nandam Abbadiah, Jana Sena coordinator Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao and BJP coordinator Panchumurthy Prasad. Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, Damarla Raju, Thota Parthasaradhi, Arudra Bhulakshmi, Akula Jayasatya, Bontu Sambireddy, Ibrahim, Vijay Kumar, Chaganti Poorna, Jyoti Basu, Sanka Balaji Gupta and Minor Babu accompanied them.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP activists and people from across the constituency participated in the nomination programme of TDP national general secretary Lokesh in Mangalagiri.

The rally commenced from the Sitarama temple of Old Mangalagiri, attracting thousands of participants. The main roads of Mangalagiri were adorned in yellow, and the activists and supporters cheered with enthusiasm. Earlier, the three-party leaders performed pujas at Sitarama temple before starting the rally for filing nomination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X