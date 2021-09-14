TDP, BJP misleading fishermen on GO No 217: Minister S Appalaraju

Srikakulam: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries S Appalaraju strongly condemned the false propaganda of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and BJP State president Somu Veerraju on GO No.217 related to auction of fish tanks.

Addressing a press conference in Srikakulam on Monday evening, the Minister said that the State government issued it to improve the living standards of fishermen.

Appalaraju said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the decision to auction fish tanks to free fishermen from investors and middlemen and ensure an income of Rs 15,000 to everyone in fishermen society.

He said the TDP and BJP were in secret alliance and writing letters against the GO only for their political interests but not for the benefit of the ishermen.