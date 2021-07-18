TDP blames CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for loss of AP control over projects

Mangalagiri: Former Minister and TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Sunday asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for Andhra Pradesh losing control over all of its 107 irrigation projects which were now handed over to the River Water Management Board on account of the latest Central Gazette notification.

Umamaheswara Rao deplored that even the lifeline project of Polavaram was handed over to the water board just because its credit would go to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Tungabhadra HLC and LLC canals and Dowleswaram projects came under the Central control. Still, the CM's advisors were talking shamelessly about spelling mistakes in the notification.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked whether Jagan Reddy could clarify why the Veligonda and Rayalaseema lift irrigation schemes were not shown in the approved list in the Gazette. The Chief Minister came to power begging for 'one chance' but now he had cut the throats of the Pulichintala and Rayalaseema farmers by not releasing water.

AP lost control over 36 of its projects on the Krishna and 71 projects on the Godavari because of the Chief Minister's total ignorance. Umamaheswara Rao said that the TDP regime began the interlinking of Godavari-Penna but the YSRCP regime stopped these works as well.

If these works were completed, water would have been released from Bollapalli reservoir to Banakacherla from where water would have been taken to Somasila and Kandaleru.

The entire Rayalaseema would have turned green and prosperous. Along with this, the YSRCP stopped works on North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi and Polavaram left canal.