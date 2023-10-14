TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party has called for another protest program called 'Nyayaniki Sankellu in suppot of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. The party's national general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted to this effect.

The TDP has asked the cadre to protest by tying a rope or ribbon to their hands from 7:00 PM to 7:05 PM on Sunday (15th) so that the whole country knows about the dictatorialship of CM Jagan who arrested Chandrababu illegally.

He wanted to condemn the arrest by showing participating in the program. Lokesh asked the party ranks and fans to share those videos and photos on social media accounts and support Chandrababu's moral struggle.



