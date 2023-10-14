  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu

Nara Lokesh
x

 Nara Lokesh 

Highlights

The Telugu Desam Party has called for another protest program called 'Nyayaniki Sankellu in suppot of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

The Telugu Desam Party has called for another protest program called 'Nyayaniki Sankellu in suppot of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. The party's national general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted to this effect.

The TDP has asked the cadre to protest by tying a rope or ribbon to their hands from 7:00 PM to 7:05 PM on Sunday (15th) so that the whole country knows about the dictatorialship of CM Jagan who arrested Chandrababu illegally.

He wanted to condemn the arrest by showing participating in the program. Lokesh asked the party ranks and fans to share those videos and photos on social media accounts and support Chandrababu's moral struggle.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X