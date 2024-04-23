TDP candidate Pemmasani files nomination for Guntur LS seat

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar filed his nomination at the Collectorate here on Monday.

He submitted his nomination papers to District Collector and returning officer for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency M Venugopal Reddy.

He was accompanied by TDP candidate for Ponnur Assembly constituency Dhulipala Nadrendra Kumar and Tadikonda Assembly constituency Tenali Sravan Kumar. TDP leaders conducted a huge rally from Gujjanagulla Centre to the Collectorate in which Chandrasekhar participated.

TDP candidate for Guntur West Assembly constituency Galla Madhavi filed her nomination at the GMC office. She submitted her nomination papers to the returning officer K Rajya Lakshmi.

Similarly, TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Naseer Ahmed submitted his nomination papers at the GMC office. He was accompanied by party Guntur urban district president Degala Prabhakara Rao, former MLA Namburi Subhani and JSP Guntur city president Nerella Suresh. TDP leaders took out a rally from the TDP office in Guntur East Assembly constituency to the GMC office in which Naseer Ahmed participated.

Congress candidate for Guntur East SK Mastan Vali supported by the INDIA alliance partners filed his nomination at the GMC office. He was accompanied by CPI candidate for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency Jangala Ajay Kumar.

TDP candidate for Prathipadu Assembly constituency B Ramanjaneyulu filed his nomination in Prathipadu tahsildar's office.

TDP candidate for Gurazala Assembly constituency Yerapathineni Srinivasa Rao filed his nomination in Gurazala. He was accompanied by the MLC Janga Krishna Murthy.

TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana filed his nomination in Sattenapalli. He was accompanied by former MLA YV Anjaneyulu and Dr Kodela Sivaram. TDP candidate for Vemuru Assembly constituency Nakka Ananda Babu filed his nomination in Vemuru.