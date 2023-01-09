TDP celebrates 40 years of NTR

Vizianagaram: TDP celebrated 40 year of its first victory against Congress on Monday. Former minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and other leaders garlanded the statue of TDP founder NT Ramarao on the occasion. They said that the TDP came to power on January 9, 1983 and NTR assumed office as chief minister.

"The great leader has changed the face of the entire Andhra Pradesh and ruled the state in a great way. Every poor and downtrodden person was identified and provided with support by the government and welfare schemes like Rs 2-a-kg rice were introduced. NTR was the pioneer for all the leaders of the state in terms of implementing welfare schemes," said Gajapathi Raju.

He said rest of the political parties and leaders were forced to walk the path laid by NTR to win the hearts of the common man.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, who was here to attend district party meet, paid a courtesy visit to Ashok Gajapathi Raju at his bungalow.

Later, speaking to media he said Raju was a symbol for moral values and ethics and he guided many younger legislators on the proceedings and functioning of Assembly when he was the minister for legislative affaires in 1994.

The CPI state secretary criticised the state government for harassing the leaders of opposition who were fighting on behalf of common people.