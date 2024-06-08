Live
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari Pay Tributes to Ramoji Rao
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari paid tributes to Ramoji Rao, the Chairman of Ramoji Group of Companies. The couple visited the residence of Rao and offered their condolences to his family members.
Naidu later condoled family members of Rao during this difficult time. The presence of Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari was greatly appreciated by the grieving family and friends.
Rao, a prominent figure in the media industry, was highly regarded for his contributions and achievements. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of many, and the outpouring of support from well-wishers and colleagues has been overwhelming.
The funeral arrangements are currently underway, and more details will be communicated in due course.
