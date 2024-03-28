TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Criticizes CM Jagan at Massive Public Meeting in Raptadu

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), delivered a scathing speech against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during a grand public meeting in Raptadu, Anantapuram District. The event was part of the Prajagalam Yatra, where Naidu pledged unwavering support to party activists and vowed to prioritize their safety and well-being, promising to defend their rights against any threats or intimidation.



Naidu focused his criticism on CM Jagan's governance and policies, particularly highlighting the issue of rising electricity charges. The TDP Chief accused the ruling party of failing to fulfill its promise to decrease electricity tariffs and pointed out the recent increase of charges. Naidu compared the stability of electricity charges during the TDP's tenure to the nine hikes under Jagan's leadership, which he argued was burdensome for consumers.

Additionally, Naidu condemned the implementation of metering systems on farmers' motors, claiming it imposed financial hardships on agricultural workers. He criticized the alleged challenges faced by farmers due to the government's policies, suggesting that they were detrimental to the agricultural community.

Naidu also took aim at CM Jagan's Siddam program, describing it as a failed initiative that did not attract public participation despite incentives like financial rewards and food offerings. He contrasted the lackluster response to Jagan's programs with the enthusiastic turnout at the TDP's Prajagalam Sabha in Raptadu, highlighting the overwhelming support and engagement of attendees at the event.