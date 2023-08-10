  • Menu
TDP chief inspected Vamsadhara reservoir at Hiramandal

TDP chief and former CM, N.Chandrababu Naidu inspecting Vamsadhara reservoir at Hiramandal.
Highlights

As part of his ten days long “Penna to Vamsadhara” event for inspection of irrigation projects

SRIKAKULAM: TDP chief and former CM, N. Chandrababu Naidu inspected Vamsadhara reservoir and proposed high level canal to link Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers on Thursday.

As part of the TDP ten days long “Penna to Vamsadhara” event for inspection of irrigation projects in the state Chandrababu reached to Vamsadhara project and inspected the project site. On the occasion he expressed dissatisfaction over incomplete works of the project and failure in execution of high level canal works.

TDP state president and party Tekkali MLA, K.Atchannaidu and district leaders, K.Ravi Kumar, G.Laxmidevi, K.Venkata Ramana explained the project details to Chandrababu Naidu. Later he left for Kotturu where he will addressed public meeting.

X