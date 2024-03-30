TDP chief vows to turn Rayalaseema into Konaseema

Banaganapalle (Nandyal): Describing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘traitor of Rayalaseema’, the TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, here on Friday promised to develop Rayalaseema much better than Konaseema.

Chandrababu told a huge gathering at Banaganapalle of Nandyal district as part of the Praja Galam election campaign that soon after the NDA government is formed within 45 days, he will take all measures to develop this region in all sectors. The former chief minister told the people that Jagan has damaged every village and town.

The TDP chief clarified that the party's alliance with the Jana Sena and the BJP keeping in view only the future of the state but not out of any personal interests. “I will take the responsibility to ensure that injustice is not done to any minority community as is being campaigned,” he told the gathering.

Stating that TDP's main goal is creating assets and distributing them to the people, particularly the poor, Chandrababu assured the people of Rayalaseema that the coming NDA government will take steps to supply Godavari waters for this region. Regretting that Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally damaged the state by playing the game of three capitals, he felt that this is the basic reason as to why people have lost faith in him and thus no one is attending his meetings. “While our meetings are glittering, the meetings being addressed by Jagan are fading,” Chandrababu remarked.

He said after murdering his own paternal uncle Vivekananda Reddy, Jagan Mohan Reddy is hatching conspiracies now to send his own sister to jail. While the TDP's is a vision, Jagan's is a poison, he stated.

Recalling that March 29 is a historic day as the TDP was founded on the very same day by the Late NT Rama Rao for upholding the self-respect of the Telugu people, Chandrababu Naidu expressed confidence that the people will certainly stand by the party in these elections.

“The Jana Sena activists too gathered here in a large number while the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) , which has been fighting for social justice, too joined us making the victory in the polls easy," the former chief minister said.

…assures volunteers of increased pay

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that he will continue the volunteer system and even increase their wages once the NDA alliance comes to power in the state.

“After continuing to power, I will change the fate of volunteers. They are being paid a minimum of Rs 5,000 salary but after TDP comes to power, their salary will be hiked,” he said addressing Praja Galam public meeting here on Friday. Naidu told the volunteers under any circumstances not to favour the traitors, meaning the ruling YSRCP. “If you work for them, then our cadres will not spare you. Instead of favouring the betrayers, volunteers should work for democracy. Several volunteers are well educated but it is very unfortunate that they are working for a paltry salary,” he said.

Reassuring that volunteers need not fear abolition of system, he explained that after change of government, educated volunteers would be imparted training in skill development so that they can earn at least a minimum of Rs 50,000 per month.

He also assured women that his government will provide three LPG cylinders for free of cost. They will be allowed to travel free in RTC busses. He also promised that Rs 3,000 would be given towards unemployment allowance besides announcing Mega DSC.

Later, Naidu accompanied by Banaganapalle candidate BC Janardhan Reddy and Nandyal Lok Sabha contestant Byreddy Shabari, hoisted the party flag.