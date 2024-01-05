TDP clears on Vijayawada MP seat, likely to deny ticket for Kesineni Nani

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has made a sensational announcement on Facebook. He stated that Chandrababu had informed him that he would give an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada MP candidate in the next election. Nani further explained that TDP leaders Alapati Raja, Nettem Raghuram, and Konakalla Narayana had conveyed this information to him on Thursday evening. He also mentioned that the management of the meeting in which Chandrababu is participating in Tiruvuru has been entrusted to someone else, and he was instructed not to interfere.

Nani stated that he will follow the orders of the chief. On Wednesday, there was a dispute between Nani and his brother's faction regarding the Tiruvuru public meeting.





The leaders of the TDP expressed their anger over the derogatory remarks made towards Nani by the Tiruvuru in-charge. District party leaders had a meeting with Chandrababu yesterday evening, and Chandrababu suggested that everyone should work together.