TDP clinches Kuppam Municipality

Tirupati: In a dramatic political turnaround, TDP secured Chairman post in Kuppam Municipality — the home constituency of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu — following unexpected defections from the YSRCP that tipped the balance decisively in its favour. The election, held on Monday, was characterised by intense political manoeuvring and last-minute realignments that paved the way for TDP’s triumph. Ahead of the election, political tensions ran high as the YSRCP made desperate attempts to safeguard its councillors from possible poaching, including relocating them to Bengaluru under the supervision of MLC KRJ Bharat. However, despite these efforts, the strategy collapsed. Upon their return to Kuppam on Monday morning, three YSRCP councillors defected to back the TDP, significantly altering the arithmetic.

TDP MLC Kancharla Srikanth reportedly played a pivotal role behind the scenes in persuading the rebel YSRCP councillors to switch sides. With the support of 14 councillors and an ex-officio member, the TDP comfortably secured victory, while only nine YSRCP councillors also ng with other exofficio member, participated in the vote, with one remaining absent. Selva Raj, councillor from 6th ward and member of the influential Vannekula Kshatriya community, was elected as the new Chairman. Social dynamics played a crucial role, with the dominance of Backward Classes and Vannekula Kshatriya groups in Kuppam significantly shaping the outcome. Selva Raj’s candidature, backed by both the party leadership and strong community support, helped consolidate the votes in his favour. Notably, TDP’s decision to field Selva Raj aligned with the demographic advantage, following a similar move where a Balija leader was recently appointed chairman of the Gangamma Temple Committee. Following the victory, TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP alliance members celebrated jubilantly outside the MPDO office, marking a symbolic reclamation of Kuppam Municipality. Previously, the municipality was under YSRCP control, with 19 out of 25 councillors elected in the last term. However, after the TDP-led coalition returned to power in the state, former YSRCP Chairman Dr D Sudheer resigned, while five other councillors defecting to the TDP, setting the stage for Monday’s dramatic developments.

In response to the defeat, YSRCP district president Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announced the suspension of the defected councillors, terming their actions as ‘betrayal’ and a ‘breach of party discipline.’

Meanwhile, YSRCP MLC KRJ Bharat lashed out at the developments, accusing the TDP of engineering defections through coercion, financial inducements, and threats. He alleged that the TDP offered up to Rs.50 lakh to YSRCP councillors to secure their support, vowing to challenge the defectors in court and describing the outcome as a ‘Black Day’ for democracy.