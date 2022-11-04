TDP condemns arrest of Ayyanna Patrudu

Kakinada: TDP Kakinada city president Mallipudi Veeru condemned the arrest of TDP senior leader and former Minister Ayyanna Patrudu at his house in the wee hours on Thursday. Several TDP leaders and activists staged a protest led by former MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) at Indrapalem bridge here on Thursday. They raised slogans against the government and demanded the immediate release of Ayyana Patrudu. There was also a verbal battle between police and protesters.

Veeru stated that it was undemocratic to arrest Ayyanna ignoring YSRCP leaders, who were indulged in land grabbing. He criticised that TDP leaders were arrested without any solid reason and that CID officials are working as pawns in the hands of the ruling party. He stated that the people are keenly watching the atrocious deeds of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his followers and they will not hesitate to dethrone them from power.

Expressing anguish over the incident, party district Rajaka Sadhikarika Samiti convener AVD Menta Rao alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is involving in revenge politics and they have been torturing Ayyanna's family for the last few years. He condemned the incident and said that the arrest was to suppress the voice of BC leaders, who are questioning the exploitation of north Andhra by the ruling party. Menta Rao alleged that the YSRCP government has been chasing Ayyanna's family since it came to power. CM Jagan is misusing the police by arresting TDP senior leader during midnight, he added.