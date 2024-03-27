TDP condemns attack on temple priest in Kakinada

Vijayawada: TDP national spokesperson Prof Jyothsna Tirunagari on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for ‘an unprecedented wave’ of attacks on Hindu temples.

Condemning the assault on priests by YSRCP leader Siriyala Chandra Rao at a Siva temple in Kakinada, Jyothsna said under the leadership Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy acts of desecration and violence upon temples and priests have increased. She said that these are not mere incidents of lawlessness in the state, but also a direct attack and assault on Sanatana Dharma, which has been going on for the past five years in the state.

Prof Jyothsna cited a previous series of attacks, including Pancharamakshetram in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district or during Karthika Pournami in Kurnool district. The priest was attacked in Omkarakshetram. Narsaraopeta's Trikodeshwara Swami temple was also attacked. In Kadapa, in the own district of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the main priest of Sachanarana Swami temple was assaulted by YSRCP leaders. She highlighted that none of the perpetrators or attackers involved in these cases has been punished.

Prof Jyothsna said the TDP stands against this tide of religious intolerance and disrespect towards our religion.