TDP conducts IVRS survey in Rajam

Kondru Murali Mohan
Highlights

The exercise is to decide whether to change or not the current constituency in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan

Srikakulam: TDP high command conducted a survey to collect opinions of the party leaders and cadres to decide its candidate for Rajam Assembly constituency. In the wake of strong opposition from the Turpu Kapu leaders, aggressive attitude of the party Assembly constituency in-charge Kondru Murali Mohan, the party high command decided to change its candidate here.

The party high command is checking bio-data and antecedents of two candidates who have been loyal to the party. But to get the opinions of the party leaders, cadres and field level functionaries the high command conducted a survey through the interactive voice response system (IVRS).

Through the IVRS, the only option given to the party leaders and cadres is whether they want change in the party sitting in-charge, Kondru Murali Mohan or not. Most of the party leaders in Rajam town, rural, Santhakaviti, Regidi and Vangara mandals in the Assembly constituency reportedly wanted a change of existing party constituency in-charge Murali Mohan.

