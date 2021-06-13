TDP decries betrayal of Dalits by YSRCP in nominated posts

Amaravati: TDP MLAs Anagani Satya Prasad and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Saturday strongly criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for making huge promises to the Dalits during elections and 'totally ignoring and sidelining' them after coming to power.

Satya Prasad and Swamy asked whether it was not a breach of trust on the part of the Chief Minister to betray the same Dalits with whose votes he could win the 2019 elections with a massive majority. The Jagan Reddy 2-year rule not only cheated the Dalits but also launched non-stop attacks on the weaker sections, they said.

In a statement here, the TDP MLAs said that the Chief Minister has lost all principles going by how he has been giving all lucrative posts only to his caste. "Is it not a bitter truth that over 800 nominated posts were given to Jagan Reddy's own caste? On the other hand, the Chief Minister is brazen and bold enough to say on the floor of the Assembly itself that the Dalits were not fit for high end posts like the Advisors," they said.

The TDP leaders expressed concern that the Jagan regime has started cheating the SC, STs even in the appointments and promotions of the regular posts too. The Dalit employees were not being given promotions that were due to them only with an ulterior motive to help the Chief Minister's own caste people. Can the YSRCP leaders disclose how many top nominated posts were given to the SC, ST, BCs in the past two years, they questioned.

The TDP MLAs said that Jagan Reddy brought his own caste man as panchayat raj Engineer-in-Chief only to divert the funds of NREGS that would be released by the Centre from time to time. In all this open violation of the Dalit rights, panchayat raj minister Peddireddi Ramanchandra Reddy was playing a key role from the beginning. At least now, the SC, STs should realise and fight back against the atrocities of the Jagan Reddy regime, they said.