TDP decries 'non-stop demolition of Amaravati'

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MLA Anagani Satya Prasad on Sunday demanded theJagan Mohan Reddy government to stop its continuing destruction of all development projects that were initiated in the previous TDP government in the best interests of the State.

Satya Prasad strongly objected to the non-stop demolition of Amaravati Capital regardless of the significance of such promising projects in the overall development of AP. The destruction of the Iconic bridge platform was condemnable. The bridge was being built across the Krishna river in Amaravati city area and it was aimed at connecting the Krishna and Guntur districts, he added.

In a statement here, the TDP MLA deplored that the Jagan's 'Jungle Raj' is demolishing one by one all those landmark projects that stood as symbols of growth and development in the residual AP. If the CM had no ability to bring in development and construction, he should keep silent. Those not able to construct anything in their lives, had no right to destroy the projects built by others.

Satya Prasad asked whether the AP people had voted for a regime of atrocities, crime and chaos. It would happen only in an uncivilised rule that the SC farmers were handcuffed even though they gave away their agricultural lands for the construction of capital city. They sacrificed their lands only to develop Amaravati so that it would usher in development for all the 13 districts in the State.

The TDP MLA termed it as inhuman on the part of the Jagan Reddy regime to bring in a new culture of slapping the SC, ST atrocities cases on the SC, STs themselves. The investments were not coming since roads and basic infrastructure was not being developed in the capital. Farmers who gave lands for Amaravati were being insulted. The CM was not doing anything except making empty promises when the unemployed youth were coming on to the roads for jobs.

Satya Prasad slammed the YSRCP Government for turning indifferent even though the Amaravati farmers and rythu coolies were agitating for over 579 days. Farmers were being harassed by not giving lease instalments. Jagan Reddy had no minimum knowledge that wealth could be created by developing a strong capital. Only new burdens were being imposed by bringing loans.

The TDP MLA deplored that not even a single building was built in the 3 capitals till now. Lot of destruction was done in the name of decentralisation. How can the CM construct 3 capitals when his Government cannot pay rents for the Grama Sachivalayams, he wondered. Even after two years, not a single road or development activity was taken up in 3 capitals. Industrialists and investors were scared of the AP destruction.

Satya Prasad said that the ruling YSRCP leaders were giving a hell of a time to the residents of Visakhapatnam even before the executive capital was shifted there. The ruling party leaders were grabbing lands and changing registrations overnight. The present rulers were chanting the Vizag mantra only to increase values of the lands that they grabbed, he alleged.