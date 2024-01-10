TDP decries officials’ apathy in removing bogus voters from list

Tirupati: The TDP activists led by former MLA M Sugunamma staged a protest at the municipal corporation office here on Tuesday protesting against the apathy of the officials in removing names of ineligible voters from the list.

Speaking on the occasion, Sugunamma said there are about 38,000 ineligible voters including diseased, duplication, bogus voters and those shifted to other places in the voter list in Tirupati city.

The TDP several times gave representation to the election officials for the removal of the names of these bogus voters, prevention of duplication and deletion of names of those who shifted to other places. But the authorities so far have not taken any action, she regretted.

The field-level staff and booth-level officers identified these ineligible voters and submitted the list to the authorities. However, the authorities owing to pressure from the ruling YSRCP leaders did not affect the corrections, resulting in the inclusion of about 38,000 ineligible voters in Tirupati district alone, she alleged.

She announced that the TDP will intensify the agitation and also take the legal course for the removal of names of ineligible voters.

Party leaders Narasimha Yadav, Dampuri Bhaskar, RC Muni Krishna, JB Srinivas, Vooka Vijay Kumar

and other TDP activists were present.