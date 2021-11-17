TDP demands 15-day Assembly session

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) at its meeting presided over by the party's national president N Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday demanded that the government convene a 15-day session of the Assembly to discuss contentious public issues.



Holding the session for just for a day would not serve any purpose, it said, referring to the government's decision to hold a one-day session on November 19. Deploring the move as a Constitutional violation and a part of the strategy to subvert all Constitutional bodies, the meeting said the arrogance of the ruling party was crossing all limits.

Several pressing issues needed the immediate attention of the government like rising fuel prices etc, yet it was not prepared to debate those in the Assembly. State's financial crisis, PRC to employees and dues to Discoms should be discussed, the meeting said.