TDP demands action against culprits in Gannavaram incident

Kakinada: TDP district parliamentary unit president Jyotula Naveen demanded Director-General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy for an unbiased inquiry and take stringent action against the culprits, who were indulged in the violent incident at TDP office in Gannavaram of Krishna district.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Naveen condemned the destruction carried out by YSRCP leaders and the followers in TDP office in Gannavaram. "Not only Andhra people but people of the entire country have witnessed the atrocious acts of YSRCP leaders. It's a cruel act committed by local MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who initially joined TDP and later turned hostile by destroying the TDP office," he alleged. He also stated that the grisly incident at Gannavaram makes us question whether we are living in a democratic country or not.

Former Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) alleged that atrocious rule is going on in Andhra Pradesh and TDP leaders and activists are subjected to harassment, persecution and other heinous deeds due to the malicious orders from Tadepalli Palace. He also pointed out that the governance is being conducted against the constitutional provisions. The police have woefully failed to curb the violent actions of YSRCP leaders in the Gannavaram incident, he criticised.