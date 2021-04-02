TDP demands fresh notification for MPTC, ZPTC polls

Amaravati: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah wrote a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) demanding fresh notification for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections.



In his letter, he alleged that the YSRCP resorted to irregularities by making the elections unanimous for 24 MPTCs and 19 per cent of ZPTCs, during earlier notification issued in March 2020. He said that former too SEC complained on this to the Union home secretary.

The TDP leader alleged that the ruling YSRCP conniving with the police made several MPTC and ZPTCs unanimous with forcible withdrawals. He said YSRCP leaders resorted to threats and attacks on the contestants to make them withdraw their nominations posing threat to democratic norms.

Ramaiah said to instil confidence among people on democratic electioneering system, the SEC should issue fresh notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections.