TDP demands murder case against Nandyal police

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party MLC Buddha Venkanna on Wednesday accused the YSRCP Government of trying to cover up the investigation into the Nandyal joint family suicide case by silencing the relatives of the victims with the offer of Rs. 25 lakh compensation, addressing a press conference here.

Venkanna demanded that a murder case must be immediately filed under Section 302 against the guilty policemen who abetted the joint suicide of all the four members of Abdul Salaam. The selfie video taken by the victimised family before their death should be taken as evidence and as their dying declarations.

The TDP leader said that the Muslim Minority family was dead now because of the harassment from Nandyal DSP Chidananda Reddy, CI Somasekhara Reddy and Head Constable Gangadhar Reddy. They targetted and filed a false case of robbery based on a false complaint by one Bhaskar Reddy. All these false cases were filed to favour the close follower of the local YSRCP MLA Silpa Kishore Reddy. Under the Jagan Reddy atrocious regime, an innocent Muslim family could not survive to eke out their livelihood peacefully. Salaam was so scared that he even ensure the suicide of his children for fear of future police harassment against them.

Venkanna deplored that the whole AP turned into an ever-burning pyre of Demon King Ravana ever since the YCP came to power in the 2019 election. First, they targetted and humiliated the BCs. Afterwards, the SC leaders and activists were harassed. Now, the Muslim Minorities came under a very anarchic attack. False cases were being filed and false arrests were being made without any humanity. The Chief Minister should realise how much mental agony the Salam family would have undergone in the few hours before throwing themselves under the moving train.

Venkanna demanded the Government to immediately change the sections in the Salaam suicide case so as to probe the case under Section 302. DSP Chidananda Reddy, CI Somasekhara Reddy and HC Gangadhar Reddy harassed the family only based on the false complaint filed by Bhaskar Reddy. This whole drama amounted to a criminal conspiracy to murder the Muslim family. The bail given to the policemen should be cancelled. The CM should wake from his slumber and try to give stringent punishment to the guilty officials without further delay. The people were closely watching the rising atrocities being committed under the YSRCP inefficient governance.