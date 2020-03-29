TDP demands special package for industrial sector from State government

Amaravati: TDP President Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for providing immediate hand-holding support to the service, industrial and employment sectors, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday.

Expressing concerns over loss of jobs and livelihoods due to Coronavirus impact, Chandrababu Naidu said "The Government of India announced a Rs. 1.75 lakh special package to rejuvenate the crumbling economy. The State government may consider announcing a financial package in order to protect service, manufacturing and industrial sectors. This would help in averting the impending economic disaster that these sectors will face due to the complete lockdown".

Naidu underscored the need for a clear cut action plan consisting of systematic implementation to clear any chaos and confusion among the public.

The Government may consider using real time governance (RTG) infrastructure for effective and timely monitoring of COVID19 situation.The general public need to follow the advice of the Government and cooperate accordingly, he suggested.

Setting aside the political differences between the ruling party and opposition party, the Leader of Opposition called Chief Minister by saying that, "In this regard, let me assure your Government that the entire cadre and leaders of TDP are ready to cooperate and coordinate with the Government in order to extend all possible support and help. Only such an united effort and fight against COVID19 would lead us to victory."

Naidu said that since some addresses of foreign returnees and travellers are not available, the general public is under panic. This has to be mitigated by taking information from immigration department, he suggested. Foreign returnees and travellers have been the major source of transmitting COVID to our people.

The TDP supremo once again observed that in times of pandemics like this, it is essential to undertake maximum number of tests in order to ascertain the spread of coronavirus. "Till now, we had undertaken only 329 tests, which is abysmally low in the context of our population. Countries like South Korea, on an average are undertaking 4 lakh tests per week. Hence, it is absolutely crucial to increase the number of tests. This way we can identify new sources of corona and provide treatment to them under isolation. For this it is vital to procure sufficient number of test kits to undertake more number of tests."