TDP demands white paper by Jagan on promises fulfilled

Vijayawada: Rajya Sabha member and senior TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Saturday dared Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release a white paper on the facts mentioned in the book ‘Jagan failed in 85 per cent of promises’ published by the TDP.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Ravindra Kumar felt that Jagan should go to the people asking for votes only after explaining facts to them with regard to the implementation of the promises. The Chief Minister has implemented only 15 per cent of the promises that he had made to the people through Navaratnalu as leader of the Opposition, the MP said.

Observing that the four-year-and-nine months rule of Jagan is filled with destruction, dictatorship, corruption and full of brazen lies, he said that the Chief Minister is simply deceiving the people by claiming that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises. Instead of deceiving people by making a false claim that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises, he should reply to the questions raised by the TDP, the Rajya Sabha member said.

He demanded to know what happened to the promise of total prohibition, cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Special Category States for the state, filling up of 2.30 lakh vacant posts in various government wings and the revision of salaries of the municipal employees, Ravindra Kumar asked. This apart, till now there is no mention of completing the Polavaram project, the capital city of Amaravathi and the assurance given to the farmers that they will be paid Rs 12,500 every year, he said.

Ravindra Kumar felt that the entire state is totally devastated by terrorising the people misusing the police system. The fact is that Andhra Pradesh suffered more loss after Jagan became the Chief Minister than when the state was bifurcated, he remarked.

It takes at least another 15 years for the state to recover from this damage and this is possible only if TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again, the Rajya Sabha member observed. The situation has come to such a pass that the ministers and the ruling party MLAs are explaining to the people the poor condition of their government, Ravindra Kumar said. The ruling party leaders are admitting the fact that in the given situation they are not in a position to approach the people and Jagan is solely responsible for this, he said.