TDP directs party cadres to keep quiet

Vijayawada: Upset over the uncalled for demand that Nara Lokesh be made the Deputy Chief Minister from some senior leaders, the Telugu Desam Party had cautioned the rank and file not to express their personal feelings from public platforms and give a colour as if the party wants it.

The party made it clear that all these issues were discussed before the elections between the alliance partners and the government was formed accordingly. But surprisingly, within three hours of the party’s decision, Minister for Industries and Food Processing T G Bharath addressing the Telugu diaspora said Nara Lokesh was a dynamic leader and highly educated person. He said none among the 175 MLAs and 25 MPs is from Stanford and hence he is the future of the party and next CM.

It may be noted that the issue which was raised by a TDP leader at Mydukuru during Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s recent tour gained strength and party leaders started demanding the Deputy CM post for Lokesh. Pithapuram former MLA Varma openly demanded Dy CM post to Lokesh.

This has led to some disturbance in the Jana Sena circles who while exhibiting diplomacy said while they have no objection if Lokesh is elevated as Dy CM, they said that their desire was to see Pawan Kalyan as CM.

Such comments had led to all kinds of speculations that some differences were brewing between the TDP and Jana Sena. Hence, the TDP has reiterated on Monday evening that no one should speak about it.