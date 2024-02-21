TDP Eluru district coordinator Incharge Baddeti Chanti alleges of atrocities on Dalits

TDP Eluru district coordinator Incharge Baddeti Radhakrishna (Chanti) criticized the implementation of the Rajareddy regime in the state, accusing them of carrying out atrocities against the Dalits after coming into power under Jagan's administration. On Wednesday, along with the national chief executive of TDP Lokesh Shankar Rao, a conference of the Dalits' movement Vaisya Peeti ended with a program.

In this conference, Chanti criticized the Rajareddy government for grabbing Dalit lands. They alleged that Jagan's government has cancelled 27 welfare programs previously provided to Dalits and has spent Rs. 380 crores for foreign education for 4923 students. Comparatively, the TDP government had spent only Rs. 15.69 crores on 116 students in two years. Chanti expressed his desire for Jagan's administration to grant foreign education to students without the need for long chants. He said misgivings about the continent's education costs are unsaid verses sang and recited—even those they gave for international education to students from outside the state, a deviation from the previous government.

The constant attitude of Ravana, the uncontrolled aspect of Dalit pride, the inappropriate attitude in control of Dalits against Jagan; why should the intimation be given to Jagan to go home as one unified like Dalits later crystallize as the articulation? Within this conference, TDP national executive Dasari Anjaneyulu, AC Cell Vice Presidents Jala Bala, 28th division corporator Tangirala Suresh, City AC Cell President Venkatraman, Christian Cell Presidents Jinju Mojes, Choutupalli Srinivas, Lanka Palli Manikyalaravu, Nellipak Enkanna, Annavaru Satish Kumar, Yellamala Venkateswararavu, Jala Shivashankar, Srikakulam Ramesh, Pedapudi Løveraju, former corporators in the division, leaders, division coordinators have participated.