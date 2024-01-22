TDP Eluru incharge honours an eminent civil engineer

Badeti Chanti, the Telugu Desam Party Constituency-in-Charge, recently honored Motepalli Chandrasekhar, an eminent civil engineer.

Chandrasekhar chose to give up his corporate salary of 65 lakhs in order to design 18 projects in response to a request from Badeti Bujji, the current legislator. Chandrasekhar's work included widening Adivarappeta Road, Chatparru Road, Panduranga Talkies Road, and various other roads.

Additionally, he modernized the Zilla Parishad Road, implemented drainage systems, and constructed pathways according to his own designs. The Bhaskars, a local media outlet, commended Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who was the Collector at the time of Chandrasekhar's projects.