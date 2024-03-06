TDP encouraging BC youth for leadership, says Lokesh

Guntur: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh recalled that late chief minister NT Rama Rao turned the Backward Castes into strong castes and implemented several welfare schemes for them. After TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu became chief minister, he encouraged the BC leaders. He said that at present TDP is encouraging youth in the BCs for leadership.

He addressed Jayaho BCs public meeting held at ANU here on Tuesday. He remembered that the TDP government had set up sadhikara committees for BCs empowerment and passed a resolution seeking a separate ministry for BCs. He criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for reducing reservations for BCs in the local bodies and diverting the BC Sub-Plan funds.

He alleged that the CM rejected appointment to BCs leaders. He remembered that the YSRCP government abolished the welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government for BCs. TDP state president K Achanaidu criticised that there is no value for BC leaders in the YSRCP and the party high command is insulting them. He said CM Jagan claimed that they have given importance to BCs, but there is no truth in it.

Former minister Kollu Ravindra criticized the YSRCP government for doing nothing to the BCs and recalled that the government abolished Adarna and other welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government. He said the YSRCP government cheated the BCs.