The Telugu Desam Party held an event at the Penukonda Constituency Telugu Desam Party Office, with former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, National General Secretary Nara Lokesh Garu, and old Telugu Desam Party President Atchannaidu as chief guests. The event was organized under the direction of District BC Cell President Kuntimadi Rangaiah. Other notable attendees included Satyasai District Telugu Desam Party President Penukonda Constituency Incharge BK Parthasaradhi Garu, Madakasira Constituency Incharge Gundumala Tippeswamy Garu, and Hindupuram Penukonda Constituency Ward Observers Narasimhalu Yadav Garu.

During the event, Jayaho BC Chaitanya Rathas were flagged off. Former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu was credited for his contributions, particularly in setting up corporations and providing subsidized loans through them. The Telugu Desam Party praised Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his efforts. However, they criticized the YSR government, accusing Jaganmohan Reddy of draining the corporations without allocating any funds.





The Telugu Desam Party called on all sections of society to support them and stand by Nara Chandrababu Naidu, with the aim of making him the Chief Minister in the next election. The event saw the participation of various leaders, activists, and affiliates of the Telugu Desam Party, including State Telugu Desam Party Kuruba Sadhikarika Convenor Gangalakunta Ramana, Kummara Salivahana Convenor Potulayya, Vakkaligala Convenor Pandurangappa, and the All BC Castes State TDP Sadhikarika Samithi. Additionally, family members of Telugu Desam Party BC castes also attended the program.

