TDP focusing on winning horses for next elections

Tirupati: The TDP seems to be focusing on its probable candidates to contest in the next Assembly elections from now onwards. The discussion on party candidates was reportedly held during the constituency wise reviews and intense deliberations with senior leaders at the recent Mahanadu.

The party strongly feels that the elections will be held anytime in the next one year and wants to gear up by then. Accordingly, party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has been weighing various pros and cons in choosing the winning horses in all constituencies.

According to reliable sources, while Naidu's candidature in Kuppam is a certainty out of the 14 Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Chittoor district, he himself has made it clear recently that Challa Ramchandra Reddy aka Challa Babu will contest from Punganur.

Out of the remaining 12 constituencies, the candidatures of Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy in Piler who lost the election in 2019 and Pulivarthi Nani in Chittoor are said to be certainties. Nani contested from Chandragiri in 2019 elections but was defeated. Similarly, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and Gali Bhanuprakash who lost the previous election may be fielded again from Srikalahasti and Nagari respectively.

Former minister N Amaranatha Reddy and former MLA G Shankar Yadav who were defeated in 2019 elections from Palamaner and Thamballapalle constituencies respectively may try their fortunes again. The party has not come to any conclusion on Madanapalle where there is heavy competition.

There was no clarity yet on Tirupati, Chandragiri and the three reserved constituencies Satyavedu, Puthalapattu and GD Nellore. New names may emerge as candidates in these constituencies. The sources said the party has been considering various options if it has to change the party in-charge M Sugunamma as the candidate in Tirupati.

Caste equations and the ruling party candidate may become crucial in this regard. There is a possibility of fielding a Reddy candidate if the ruling party fields a dominant Balija leader as its candidate. In that case, the party is reportedly considering the name of Mabbu Devanarayana Reddy.

Alternatively, if the ruling party fields Reddy candidate, the TDP may go with Balija candidate and then Sugunamma may be the choice. Still, if the party feels that she has to be replaced, then it may field another woman candidate from the same community. Also, in case the party enters into an alliance with the Jana Sena and BJP, Pawan Kalyan may contest from this seat.

The party leadership has been looking for a suitable Reddy candidate to field in Chandragiri constituency, it was learnt. The sources revealed that the TDP leadership may announce the names of at least 50 candidates during Naidu's district tours scheduled to begin later this month and intensify its campaign against the ruling party's failures.