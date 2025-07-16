  • Menu
TDP for third-party audits of electoral rolls under CAG

Vijayawada: TDP proposed several reforms to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to improve the accuracy and transparency of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh. In a letter submitted to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, TDP Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu urged the ECI to initiate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in the state early, even though Assembly elections are due only in 2029.

The TDP recommended third-party audits of voter rolls under the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), annual AI-driven tools to detect duplication, migration, and deceased entries in real time, and a reasoned order with prior notice for any voter deletion.

It also sought standardisation of door numbers, Aadhaar-based verification for rectifying duplicate EPIC numbers, and the replacement of ink-based verification with biometric methods.

The party called for the active participation of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from all recognised parties, pre-publication of draft rolls, and publishing district-wise voter addition/deletion data on the ECI portal. A real-time public dashboard to track voter grievances and timelines for their resolution was also suggested, along with penalties for misconduct by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs).

To avoid partisan influence, the party proposed rotation of BLOs and EROs and the appointment of a state-level Ombudsman under the ECI. It emphasised the need for targeted re-enrollment of migrant workers, tribals, the elderly, and homeless citizens by accepting temporary address declarations with minimal documentation.

TDP clarified that the SIR must be focused solely on electoral roll correction and not linked to citizenship verification. It urged procedural clarity stating that the burden of proof lies with the objector, not the voter, and that voters must be given notice, time to respond, and allowed stage-wise verification instead of instant deletion.

