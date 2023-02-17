  • Menu
TDP former MLA Venkata Ramana joins YSRCP

Former TDP MLA Jayamangala Venkata Ramana joining YSRCP in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at CM camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. Civil supplies minister K Venkata Nageswara Rao and Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao are also seen.
Vijayawada: Former TDP MLA Jayamangala Venkata Ramana joined YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday.

In 2009, Venkata Ramana was elected as an MLA from Kaikaluru. Before quitting the TDP, he was serving as the party in-charge of the constituency. Along with Venkata Ramana, S Gurraju, TDP farmers' wing state leader also joined YSRCP.

Civil supplies minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao and Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao were also present.

