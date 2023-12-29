TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma

TDP state secretary Savithamma at office in Penukonda Town Center of Penukonda Constituency of Satyasai District said that since the birth of the party, the Telugu Desam Party has given appropriate place to the BCs and alleged that YCP party has reduced the reservation by 10 percent in local body elections and deprived 16,000 BCs of opportunities.

She said that the YCP government has canceled the Adharana scheme and said that 56 corporations have been formed and corporation chairmen have been appointed for them but they have no funds and no duties. She said Jagan Reddy allocated Rs.15,061 crores in 2019-20. Out of which Rs.10,478 crores was diverted to Ammavodi, Asara, Cheyutha and Vahana Mitra schemes.

Savithamma complained that Jagan Mohan Reddy has done nothing in these four and a half years except to destroy the system. Former ZPTC Venkata Ramana, former single window president DV Anjaneyulu were present in this program along with SC Cell State Secretary Venkatesh, Senior Leaders Former MP Adisesha Reddy, Former Mandal Convenor SN Govinda Reddy, Gutturu Ex-Sarpanch Suryanarayana Adadakulapally Ex-Sarpanch Prasad, Gudipally Ex-Sarpanch Rangappa, Trivendra Naidu ITDP State Spokesperson Manjunath, Nagabhushan, Gutturu Srinivasulu, Babu, Srikanth , Gollapalli Chandra, MN Gopi, Maddileti.