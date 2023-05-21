TDP gave priority to the BCs during NTR regime, says Atchennaidu

Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh state president Atchennaidu said that the that the BCs got priority only after the establishment of TDP party and senior NTR becoming the Chief Minister of the state.

He reminded that NTR has provided 27% reservation for BCs in local body elections and stated that Chandrababu has increased the reservation for BCs to 34 percent.

On this occasion, Atchchennaidu expressed anger over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the latter was resorting to the divide and rule policy.

He said that 54 corporations were formed but remained nominal and demanded the Chief Minister to put pressure on the centre to conduct the census.