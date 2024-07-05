TDP Gears Up for Allotment of Nominated Posts to Party Workers

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has announced that they are in the process of allotting nominated posts to individuals who have tirelessly worked for the party's success. In a bid to reward their hard work and dedication, the party is identifying those who have withstood all the odds.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has directed all departments and corporations to submit details of the nominated posts as per the government's orders by the 8th of this month. Additionally, they are also required to provide information on any vacancies in various societies.



This move by the TDP aims to recognize and appreciate the contributions of party workers and supporters, ensuring that they are duly rewarded for their efforts. Stay tuned for further updates on the allotment of nominated posts in the coming days.

